Public holiday announced in Lahore on March 28

Shrine of Sufi saint Shah Hussain pictured in this undated image. — APP

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced a local public holiday in Lahore on March 28 in connection with the annual Mela Chiraghan festival held on the occasion of the Urs of Sufi saint Shah Hussain, popularly known as Madhu Lal Hussain.

According to an official notification, the holiday will be observed only at the district level and its subordinate offices located in the Lahore District.

"It is hereby notified for the general public that a Local Holiday in Lahore District shall be observed on 11th March, 2023 (Saturday), on the eve Annual Urs Mubarak of Hazrat Madhu Lal Hussain (RA)/Mela Chiraghan," read the notification issued by the Services and General Administration Department of the provincial government.

Mela Chiraghan is observed every year to mark the Urs of the renowned Sufi saint Shah Hussain, drawing large crowds for cultural festivities, including lamp lighting and qawwali performances.

Shah Hussain, also known as Madho Lal Hussain, was a renowned Punjabi Sufi poet born in 1538 in Lahore during the era of the Mughal Empire.

His poetry reflects themes of love, longing, and union with the Divine, and he remains an influential figure in Punjabi literature and Sufi tradition. He died in 1599 in Lahore.