Trisha Paytas takes aim at Taylor Swift 'boyfriends' at iHeartRadio Awards

Taylor Swift and Trisha Paytas both attend iHeartRadio Awards 2026

Trisha Paytas met Taylor Swift for the first time at iHeartRadio Awards on Thursday, March 26, and that was her most anticipated encounter at the show.

The 37-year-old media personality shared her admiration for the pop superstar, 36, in a red-carpet interview ahead of the ceremony and revealed that she is new in her fandom.

Paytas also noted that she would love to invite the Eras Tour performer to appear on her podcast, Just Trish, to talk about all sorts of things - including her boyfriends.

The Youtube star admitted that she would ask Swift to reveal "who her worst boyfriend was" which caused quite a stir on social media.

While some laughters roared among the online commentators, many trolled Paytas for having lost her chance to ever have the Grammy winner on her podcast as she would never allow her personal life to be dissected on the show.

Several others also called the influencer out on having a misogynistic and stereotypical take on Swift being an interesting guest only because of the men she dates.

Neither Swift nor Paytas have addressed the ongoing conversation.