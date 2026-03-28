Antonio Banderas opens up on ethnic stereotyping in Hollywood

Antonio Banderas has spoken candidly about the ethnic stereotyping he faced when he first arrived in Hollywood, recalling being told bluntly that his Hispanic background limited him to villainous roles, and explaining why breaking out of that box still means so much to him.

"They said, you are here, like the blacks and the Hispanics, to play the bad guys," the Oscar-nominated actor told The Times.

The irony of what came next is something he clearly savours.

"The problem was a few years later I had a mask, hat, sword and cape and the bad guy was Captain Love, who was blond and had blue eyes."

That role was, of course, Zorro, the gutsy hero Banderas played in The Mask of Zorro in 1998 and The Legend of Zorro in 2005.

But it was a cat, not a swordsman, that he considers the most culturally significant step forward.

Puss in Boots, the character he first voiced in Shrek 2 in 2004, reached an audience that nothing else could quite match.

"Even more important is Puss in Boots, because it's for young kids. They see a cat that has a Spanish, even an Andalusian accent and he's a good guy."

He has now voiced the character across five films, including the critically lauded Puss in Boots: The Last Wish in 2022, which earned an Oscar nomination.

However, the 65-year-old confirmed last year that he has not yet been approached for Shrek 5, due in cinemas on 30 June 2027.

"I'm not so far, and I'm not being called for that," he told Parade.

"Puss in Boots did very well. Number two got a nomination for the Oscar, and the movie behaved beautifully at the box office. But I am totally satisfied with the five Puss in Boots that I did. I don't know what is going to happen in the future. Maybe they [will] call me tomorrow."