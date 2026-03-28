PSL 11: RawalPindiz win toss, opt to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi

Rawalpindiz captain Mohammad Rizwan and his Peshawar Zalmi counterpart Babar Azam present for toss of the third match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday. — PCB

RawalPindiz won the toss and decided to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi in the third match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Zalmi, the 2017 champions, and Pindiz are facing each other for the first time as the new side is making its debut in PSL history.

Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Kusal Mendis, Aaron Hardie, Farhan Yousuf, Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Aamir Jamal, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shoriful Islam and Ali Raza.

RawalPindiz: Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Yasir Khan, Abdullah Fazal, Kamran Ghulam, Sam Billings, Daryl Mitchell, Amad Butt, Rishad Hossain, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir and Asif Afridi.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.