PM briefs Iranian president on Pakistan's peace diplomacy amid Mideast war

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (right) receives Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian at the Prime Minister's House, Islamabad, on August 3, 2025. — X/@GovtofPakistan

PM condemns Israeli attacks, expresses solidarity with Iran.

PM offers condolences and prayers over loss of 1,900 lives.

Iran appreciates Pakistan's role and stresses trust for talks.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone discussion with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday, and apprised him of Pakistan's diplomatic outreach to create a conducive environment for peace talks as the US-Israel war on Tehran entered its second month.

During their detailed conversation, which lasted over one hour, the two leaders discussed the ongoing hostilities in the region and peace efforts, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The premier reiterated Pakistan’s strong condemnation of the continued Israeli attacks on Iran, including the latest attacks on civilian infrastructure yesterday (Friday), and reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity and support for the people of Iran in these challenging times.

He also offered condolences on the loss of over 1,900 lives and prayed for the recovery of the injured and displaced.

He apprised the Iranian president of the diplomatic outreach efforts currently being undertaken by him, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, as well as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir, to engage the United States, brotherly Gulf and Islamic countries to create a conducive environment for peace talks.

The prime minister also briefed the Iranian president on the strong endorsement of Pakistan’s peace initiative and expressed hope that a viable path towards ending hostilities could be found collectively.

While appreciating the prime minister’s diplomatic efforts, President Pezeshkian shared his perspective on the ongoing hostilities perpetrated by Israel against Iran and stressed the need to build trust to facilitate talks and mediation, while praising Pakistan’s supportive role for peace.

The prime minister thanked the Iranian president and assured him that Pakistan would continue to play a constructive role in promoting peace and stability in the region.

The telephonic conversation came amid efforts to open a window for diplomacy to end the nearly month-long war between the US, Israel, and Iran, which began on February 28 and has affected the broader Middle East.

Pakistan, working closely with Turkiye and Egypt, has played a key role in back-channel diplomacy, relaying messages between Washington and Tehran to prevent further escalation and maintain regional stability.

Two days earlier, DPM Ishaq Dar confirmed that indirect talks between the United States and Iran are under way through messages being relayed by Pakistan, with Turkiye and Egypt also helping in the effort.

These efforts included direct contact between Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir and US President Donald Trump on Sunday, confirmed by the White House.

Subsequently, Pakistan delivered a US proposal to Iran, a senior Iranian source told Reuters on Wednesday. The source did not reveal details of the proposal or confirm if it was the 15-point US framework reported by media outlets.

In a latest development, Iran has rejected the US proposal, insisting it will end the ongoing "imposed war" on its own terms and timeline, a senior political-security official told Press TV.

The official compared the latest overture with two previous rounds of negotiations in spring and winter 2025, which were accompanied by US military operations, framing Tehran's response as consistent with its longstanding caution.

Iran outlined five conditions for ending the war: a complete halt to "aggression and assassinations"; mechanisms to prevent the war from being reimposed; guaranteed payment of reparations; resolution across all fronts and resistance groups; and international recognition of Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz.

Quadrilateral meeting

Meanwhile, Pakistan is all set to host a quadrilateral meeting on the Middle East conflict, with foreign ministers of Turkiye, Egypt and Saudi Arabia participating in the moot.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, Saudi Arabia's FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Turkiye's FM Hakan Fidan and Egypt's FM Dr Badr Abdelatty, will visit Islamabad from 29–30 March 2026.

During the visit, the foreign ministers will hold in-depth discussions on a range of issues, including efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region. The visiting dignitaries will also call on the Prime Minister.

"Pakistan highly values its relations with the brotherly countries of Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Egypt. The visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen Pakistan’s cooperation and coordination with these countries across multifaceted areas of mutual interest," read the statement.