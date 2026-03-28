Louis Tomlinson takes How Did We Get Here? world tour to Finland

Louis Tomlinson doesn’t forget to bring his online followers along his ongoing How Did We Get Here? World Tour.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Friday, March 27, the One Direction alum shared an image from the third show.

After officially kicking off the series of shows in Germany on March 23, the former X-Factor judge took the tour to Oslo, Norway on March 25.

Meanwhile, the latest show took place in Veikkaus Arena, Helsinki, Finland. The snapshot he shared via his social meda was captioned "SHOW 3.”

The moment was captured when the stage is bathed in a dramatic red light, while a large, bright green neon light panel hangs above the performer, creating a high-contrast visual effect.

The picture shows Louis, pointing toward the audience with one hand while holding a microphone in the other.

He was rocking a light pink, oversized utility jacket featuring prominent front patch pockets.

Moreover, the setlist for the night included new tracks like Lemonade, Imposter, and Saturdays, alongside fan favourites from his previous solo work.

Following the March 27 performance, he will take the tour to Stockholm, Copenhagen, Berlin and more cities in different regions.