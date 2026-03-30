Paul McCartney revives The Beatles memories during star-studded concert

Paul McCartney leaves The Beatles fans nostalgic after intimate concert event

Paul McCartney sparked a nostalgic reaction in fans as he performed his legendary band The Beatles’ songs to an intimate crowd.

The 83-year-old icon delivered the show in Los Angeles and shared his past memories of performing in America with his band – consisting of Ringo Starr, John Lennon, and George Harrison.

The Blackbird hitmaker told the crowd at the Fonda Theatre, “It’s great to be at these little gigs — I mean, it’s not that little,” recalling the 1200-person shows “a hundred years ago” at the Hollywood Music Box Theatre before it was renamed in honour of Jane Fonda’s father, actor Henry Fonda.

“It’s very lovely. It’s good to see the whites of your eyes,” McCartney told the audience featuring several A-listers including Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, John Mayer, and more.

The singer performed many of the fan-favourite Beatles songs including Help!, Let It Be, Love Me Do, Got to Get You into My Life, Getting Better, I’ve Just Seen a Face, as well as Blackbird, and more.

Telling fans about his first trip to the US with the band, McCartney said, “We hadn’t really seen much, and we certainly hadn’t seen America, so it was pretty amazing. What we used to notice was that all the guys in the audience were looking at the chords you were playing, and they’d study it… and we kind of liked that. And all the girls weren’t.”

The joke sparked an uproar of laughter from the crowd, which led The Beatles star to say, “Yeah, the girls were screaming. Give us a Beatles scream!” as the crowd screamed even louder.