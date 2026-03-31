PSX rises higher as sentiment improves over Middle East deal hopes

A stockbroker walks past a digital board showing share prices at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi on March 25, 2026. — AFP

Equities rose sharply on Tuesday as hopes of a deal to end the Middle East conflict lifted sentiment, though thin volumes pointed to lingering investor caution.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index traded between a high of 149,684.93, up 2,841.96 points or 1.94%, and a low of 147,743.67, up 900.70 points or 0.61%, against the previous close of 146,842.97.

"Market has currently opened up on hopes of a deal to end the Middle East conflict, but remains directionless due to the prevalent uncertainty," said Ahfaz Mustafa, Chief Executive Officer of Ismail Iqbal Securities.

"Volumes are also reflecting a lack of investor participation, and the market is moving on very thin volumes," he added.

Oil prices pared earlier gains as equities rose after a Wall Street Journal report said US President Donald Trump had told aides he is willing to end the military campaign against Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed, leaving its reopening for later.

The report said the administration concluded that a mission to reopen the waterway could extend the campaign beyond Trump's four- to six-week timeline, prompting a focus on Iran's missiles and navy while pursuing diplomatic pressure to reopen the Strait. Trump separately warned on Monday that the US would "obliterate" Iran’s energy plants and oil wells if Tehran did not reopen the waterway.

In Asian trade, Brent for May fell $1.22, or 1.08%, to $111.56 a barrel by 0210 GMT, while the more active June contract traded at $105.76. WTI for May slipped 98 cents, or 0.95%, to $101.90 after earlier hitting its highest level since March 9.

A brokerage report by Optimus Capital Management warned consumer inflation could move into double digits in April on surging energy prices.

It said the 25% month-on-month jump in fuel prices in March and higher transportation costs could account for 65% of the headline monthly rise, while electricity tariffs are expected to increase meaningfully and food prices may remain flat due to a supply glut linked to closed borders.

Optimus forecasts NCPI at 7.4% YoY, with the energy index at 16.6% YoY after 17 months, ahead of the release of March inflation data this week. Inflation stood at 7.0% in February, up from 5.8% in January.

In the previous session, the KSE-100 fell 4,864.54 points, or 3.21%, to close at 146,842.97 after moving between 151,813.61 and 144,656.97.