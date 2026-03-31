Donald Trump calls King Charles’s US visit ‘terrific’

Donald Trump has set the stage for a high-profile transatlantic moment, announcing that King Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to travel to the United States for a state visit later this spring.

The message shared via Trump’s official account on Twitter outlined plans for the royal visit to take place from April 27 to 30, with a formal state banquet scheduled at the White House on April 28.

Trump has promised the visit would be “terrific.” According to the statement, the visit coincides with celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Donald Trump calls King Charles’s US visit ‘terrific’

His statement followed an official announcement from Buckingham Palace, which was shared on Instagram confirming the upcoming state visit.

Acting on the advice of His Majesty’s Government and at the invitation of the President of the United States, King and Queen will highlight both the long-standing ties and the evolving partnership between the two nations.

Following the US visit, the King will continue on to Bermuda, where he will carry out his first official visit as monarch to a British Overseas Territory.

The island most recently welcomed Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, making her the latest member of the Royal Family to visit.