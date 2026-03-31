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Prince Harry misses another chance to see King Charles he long hoped for

Prince Harry won’t join King Charles for Washington DC royal moment

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Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 31, 2026

Prince Harry misses another chance to see King Charles he long hoped for
Prince Harry misses another chance to see King Charles he long hoped for

Prince Harry is skipping his dad’s big US moment. The Duke of Sussex won’t be heading to Washington, DC, for King Charles’ upcoming state visit next month, according to a source close to Harry. 

The youngest Windsor, who now calls sunny California home with Meghan Markle and their two kids, Archie and Lilibet, hasn’t seen his father face in six months and his children haven’t laid eyes on their grandfather in nearly four years.

Meanwhile, Harry is keeping busy on the East Coast. He’s in Washington on Tuesday delivering a keynote at the IAPP Global Summit.

Across the Atlantic, Bermuda is gearing up for a visit from His Majesty for the island’s first sovereign visit in sixteen years and Charles’ first stop in a British Overseas Territory since his coronation. 

Governor Andrew Murdoch CMG shared the news on Instagram, calling it a “moment to celebrate Bermudians’ contributions at home and across the globe.” 

Donald Trump also announced that he and Melania will be hosting King Charles from April 27 to 30. 

Sharing his excitement and admiration for the monarch, Trump called the upcoming visit “terrific” on Truth Social via Twitter.

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