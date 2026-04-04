Storm Dave brings 80mph winds, heavy snow, causing Easter travel chaos across UK

Storm Dave has hit the UK, bringing devastating winds of up to 80mph, heavy snows, and widespread travel disruption over the Easter weekend.

Under the current weather conditions, the Met Office has issued an “amber wind” warning for parts of northern England, north-west Wales, and southern Scotland.

The amber wind warning remains in effect from 7:00 pm Saturday until 3:00 am Sunday.

Due to strong winds, flying debris can pose significant “danger to life” along with power cuts and major travel disruptions.

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney has urged people to follow safety advice, citing: “Weather conditions will be really quite challenging.”

Across Scotland, there are chances of up to 30cm (12inches) of snow with blizzards and drifting snow, showcasing hazardous conditions.

A yellow snow warning is also in place for the region until early Sunday, April 5.

There are four distinct yellow warnings for strong winds for Northern Ireland, northern England, Wales, and most of Scotland, with gusts up to 80 mph expected in coastal regions.

Disruptions to travel have already started. Ferry crossings from western Scotland were canceled, holiday parks in Wales said there were cancellations, and Scotrail asked people to check their journeys.

According to the Met Office: “Some uncertainty remains in the exact track and shape of Storm Dave, but a spell of strong southwesterly winds is expected.”

It is expected that the storm will ease on Easter Sunday, moving eastward into the North Sea. However, strong winds will remain in the region.

On Easter Monday, April 6, warmer air from Europe will arrive with temperatures reaching 23 degrees.