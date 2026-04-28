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Phillies fire Rob Thomson after poor start to season, who will replace him?

The decision comes after the Phillies slumped to a 9-19 record

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 28, 2026

Phillies fire Rob Thomson after poor start to season, who will replace him?
Phillies fire Rob Thomson after poor start to season, who will replace him?

The Philadelphia Phillies have fired manager Rob Thomson after a disastrous start to the 2026 season.

The decision comes after the Phillies slumped to a 9-19 record, leaving them among the worst-performing teams in Major League Baseball and forcing the front office to act early in the season.

ESPN reported quoting sources that Bench coach Don Mattingly has been named interim manager and will take charge for the remainder of the campaign.

Thomson has had a successful run as a manager since 2022 except for the 2026 season. 

He led the Phillies to a World Series appearance in his first season and followed it up with multiple playoff runs. 

The 62-year-old Canadian basketball manager established the team as a consistent contender in the National League.

However, the 2026 season quickly spiralled out of control. 

The team struggled across the board, with both pitching and batting units underperforming, leading to increased pressure on the coaching staff.

Despite his past success and a strong overall record with the club, the poor start ultimately proved costly for Thomson, as the Phillies opted for a mid-season reset.

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