EU considers sanctioning Israel: Here's why

The European Union has expressed readiness to sanction Israel after a diplomatic crisis erupted between Ukraine and Israel following the unloading of a ship, carrying grain from Russia, to the port of Haifa.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of selling stolen Ukrainian grain. In a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, “Russia is systematically seizing grain on temporarily occupied Ukrainian land and organizing its export through individuals linked to the occupiers.”

He added that the country was working with its partners and preparing for relevant sanctions on countries that are involved in purchasing stolen goods.





A European Union spokesperson told Euronews that the union has approached the Israeli foreign minister regarding the issue, adding, “We condemn all actions that help fund Russia's illegal war effort and circumvent EU sanctions.”

They added that the ship was allowed to unload despite previous contacts between Ukrainian and Israeli officials.

The spokesperson said that the EU was ready to take by listing individuals and entities in third countries if necessary.

The Panama-flagged vessel was carrying 6,200 tonnes of wheat and 19,000 tonnes of barley to Israel.

The crisis has escalated tensions between previously allied countries.

Ukraine has generally maintained diplomatic support for Israel in recent regional conflicts. It welcomed Israel’s illegitimate military aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Israel has yet to respond to the Ukrainian president and EU’s spokesperson’s statement.