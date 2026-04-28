FIFA set to introduce two-stage yellow card amnesty for 2026 World Cup: Here's what it means

Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) is set to approve a significant change to the yellow card suspension regulations for the 2026 World Cup.

The association is expected to introduce two separate amnesty periods aimed at preventing star players from missing critical knockout matches in the expanded 48-team tournament.

The new rule will be discussed and approved during a meeting in Vancouver on Tuesday, April 28.

For now, players receive a one-match ban after receiving two yellow cards before the semi-final stage.

But the 2026 tournament is set to feature an additional knockout round (the round of 32). Under this, teams who will reach the quarter finals have to play six matches instead of five, which escalates the risk of suspension piling up.

Considering this risk, FIFA is set to wipe yellow cards twice during the tournament: once after the group stage and again after the quarter-final.

According to the new regulations, only players who get two yellow cards in three group stage games, or two in the round of 32, round of 16, and quarter-finals games would be suspended. The caution will not carry over to the next phase.