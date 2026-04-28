Google Gemini set to introduce new ‘proactive assistant’ that completes task before you request

Google is set to roll out a new feature for its Gemini AI, aiming at predicting user needs and offering help before an active command.

Referred to as “Proactive Assistance,” the feature was found within a beta version of the Google app on Android (version 17.18).

Till now, it has not been publicly available for the users, but code strings indicate how the system will potentially work.

The assistant will offer “personalised suggestions at the right time” by drawing information from three primary sources including what’s currently on your screen, your notifications, and data from connected apps.

Users can choose which apps, including Calendar, Docs, Drive, Gmail, Keep, Contacts, and Messages, to give access to Gemini.

During the demo at the Google I/O Conference in 2025, Gemini demonstrated its capability to identify a calendar reminder about an upcoming test and create a practice quiz without any user prompts.

It seems that privacy is a priority when launching Proactive Assistance. All data analysed for Proactive Assistance will be kept on-device within an encryption environment. Additionally, the data will not be used to train AI models or reviewed by humans.

The feature can be enabled within Gemini’s setting, enabling users to toggle it on or off and control which apps can feed information into the assistant.

It is expected that Google will share more details about the new feature in the upcoming I/O developer conference, scheduled for May 19.