Inside Taylor Swift’s ‘calculated’ reaction on Blake Lively’s legal blow

It is not celebration – but it is close.

Taylor Swift is reportedly breathing a little easier after Blake Lively’s legal case took a major hit – but do not expect her to pop champagne just yet.

“It’s a huge relief,” an insider said. “This case just got dramatically weaker.”

Behind the scenes, though, the vibe is not exactly calm – it’s more like cautious side eye.

“No one understands why Blake isn’t trying to settle,” the source added. “From the outside, it looks like she’s already lost.”

And the singer-songwriter? She’s reportedly ready to put as much distance as possible between herself and the situation.

“She wants this wrapped up before her summer wedding,” the insider revealed. “The timing couldn’t be worse.”

The two have long been seen as part of the same inner circle, but insiders say that dynamic has shifted.

“Taylor has nothing to do with this,” the source insisted. “She was supporting a friend — that’s it.”

Still, the ripple effects have not gone unnoticed.

“This has affected people around Blake,” the insider noted. “And some feel she didn’t fully consider that.” Including Swift.

“There’s a sense this didn’t need to go this far,” the source added. “That ego took over.”

For now, the Blank Space crooner is staying publicly silent – and privately alert.

“She’s watching everything,” the insider elucidated. “Because the last thing she wants is her name or her texts dragged into this again.”

Bottom line? “Relief – but not peace.”