China, Russia veto UN resolution on protecting Hormuz shipping

Russia's Permanent Representative Vasily Nebenzya casts a vote during a United Nations Security Council meeting on a Hormuz resolution at UN headquarters in New York City, US, April 7, 2026. — Reuters

UNSC fails to adopt Bahrain draft after China, Russia veto.

UNSC vote: 11 in favour, China and Russia oppose draft.

Pakistan, Colombia abstain in UNSC vote on Hormuz.

At a vote in the UN Security Council on Tuesday, China and Russia vetoed a Bahraini resolution encouraging states to coordinate efforts to protect commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The 15-member Security Council voted 11 in favour of the resolution, with two against — China and Russia — and two abstentions — Pakistan and Colombia.

Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani said Gulf states "regret" the rejection of the measure.

"The draft resolution has not been adopted, owing to the negative vote of a permanent member of the Council, he told the Council.

He added that the Council should shoulder its responsibility, emphasising that the draft had been intended as a step towards ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait.

The Bahrain foreign minister called on Iran to fully comply with its obligations, rather than launching attacks against neighbouring countries.

The latest draft, seen by Reuters, dropped any explicit authorisation of the use of force.

Instead, the text "strongly encourages States interested in the use of commercial maritime routes in the Strait of Hormuz to coordinate efforts, defensive in nature, commensurate to the circumstances, to contribute to ensuring the safety and security of navigation across the Strait of Hormuz."

It said such contributions could include "the escort of merchant and commercial vessels," and the text also endorses efforts "to deter attempts to close, obstruct or otherwise interfere with international navigation through the Strait of Hormuz."

Addressing the UNSC session, Pakistan’s Ambassador to UN Asim Iftikhar said: “Our objective is clear — a permanent end to hostilities, containing the expansion of this conflict and preventing any further loss of civilian life or destruction of critical infrastructure.”

Pakistan has been actively engaged in diplomatic efforts towards that end in concert with its partners in the region and beyond.

Last week, China and Pakistan announced a five-point initiative, he said.

It includes: a sequenced road map encapsulating an immediate halt to hostilities; launch of inclusive peace talks; protection of civilians and critical infrastructure; restoration of maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz; and a firm reaffirmation of the UN Charter and international law as the indispensable framework for a lasting political settlement.

Addressing the UNSC session, China's UN ambassador said that adopting a draft resolution when the US threatens the survival of a civilisation would have sent the wrong message.