Tesla faces mounting legal pressure as new Autopilot lawsuit alleges design defect

Two Las Vegas residents have filed a lawsuit against Tesla.

It was alleged that the automotive company’s autopilot system steered the vehicle directly into oncoming traffic and caused a collision.

The residents named Simen Ghassan Shamoun and Steven Shamoun are demanding a jury trial in Clark County court, stating that Tesla’s driver-assist technology had defects when the incident occurred on April 1, 2026.

It is claimed that the system took control without warning and veered into oncoming lanes, which caused a crash and led to the medical expenses of more than $13,000 and $10,000, respectively.

The complaint also cited the critical product liability, defaults in design, and failure to warn. The system also indicates strong negligence and breach of warranty.

Till now, Tesla has not issued any public response. However, based on the company’s earlier record, it has a pattern of declining comments on pending litigation.

This case of the Las Vegas lawsuit comes at a time when there is increased interest in Tesla’s driver assist technologies.

In an entirely different case that occurred in Vacaville, California, on March 25, a driver was found to be asleep at the wheel of a self-driving vehicle manufactured by Tesla. The driver was later arrested on DUI charges.

Critics also stated that Tesla’s marketing used names like “Autopilot” and “Full Self-Driving” that created a misconception that the system does not need any active human supervision at all.