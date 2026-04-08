Islamabad declares local holiday on April 9 and 10

A representational image of Islamabad's iconic Faisal Mosque in the federal capital. — Radio Pakistan/File

The district administration in Islamabad has announced local holiday on April 9 and 10, ordering the closure of all schools and offices during this period.

According to the district administration, all educational institutions and government and private offices in the federal capital will remain closed on Thursday and Friday.

However, essential services will continue to operate without interruption, the notification read.



"It is notified that 09th & 10th April, 2026 (Thursday & Friday) are hereby declared as local holidays within the revenue limits of Islamabad Capital Territory except the offices of essential services in Islamabad, including MCI, CDA, ICT Administration, ICT Police, IESCO, SNGPL and hospitals," it stated.

— Reporter

The development came after Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts paused the ongoing US-Israel war on Iran.

Mediated by Pakistan, US President Donald Trump agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, less than two hours before his deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face devastating attacks on its civilian infrastructure.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also announced that he has invited the leadership from both nations to Islamabad on April 10 to further negotiate a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes.

"I... extend deepest gratitude to the leadership of both countries and invite their delegations to Islamabad on Friday, 10th April 2026, to further negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes," he said in a post on X.

Pakistan, which has forged a close relationship with US President Donald Trump and is sensitive to developments in neighbouring Iran, has emerged as a channel for messaging between Tehran and Washington in recent weeks.

"We earnestly hope, that the 'Islamabad Talks' succeed in achieving sustainable peace and wish to share more good news in the coming days," PM said.