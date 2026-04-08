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PSL 11: Peshawar Zalmi win toss, elect to field first against Hyderabad Kingsmen

Kingsmen and Zalmi face each other for the first time in PSL history

By
Sports Desk
|

Published April 08, 2026

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam (centre), along with PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer (centre-left) and Hyderabad Kingsmens Marnus Labuschagne (centre-right), pictured at the toss for their PSL 11 match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 8, 2026. — PSL
Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam (centre), along with PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer (centre-left) and Hyderabad Kingsmen's Marnus Labuschagne (centre-right), pictured at the toss for their PSL 11 match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 8, 2026. — PSL

After winning the toss, Peshawar Zalmi decided to bowl first against Hyderabad Kingsmen in the 15th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi, on Wednesday.

This will be the first time both Kingsmen and Zalmi face each other in the PSL.

Playing XIs

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Saim Ayub, Maaz Sadaqat, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Usman Khan (wk), Kusal Perera, Irfan Niazi, Sharjeel Khan, Hassan Khan, Maheesh Theekshana, Hunain Shah and Mohammad Ali.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Kusal Mendis, Farhan Yousuf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Aamir Jamal, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shoriful Islam and Nahid Rana.

Head-to-Head

This will be the first time both Kingsmen and Zalmi face each other in the PSL.

Form Guide

Hyderabad Kingsmen are yet to register a win in the ongoing tournament after suffering back-to-back defeats against Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans and will be looking to dethrone Peshawar Zalmi to ease the pressure.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi will look to continue the same momentum and will keep an eye on registering their second win after their first victory, following a washed-out game against Islamabad United.

Hyderabad Kingsmen: L, L, L (most recent first)

Peshawar Zalmi: A, W, L, L, W

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