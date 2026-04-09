PTA urges users to keep CNICs valid to avoid SIM blockage

This representational image shows mobile phone sims. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has warned that SIMs linked to cancelled, expired CNICs, or those registered under deceased individuals, may be blocked.

In a statement, the PTA emphasised the importance of seamless mobile connectivity for all telecom users.

The telecom authority advised cellular mobile users to ensure that their Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) remain valid and up to date.

Users have been urged to renew expired CNICs without delay, resolve any cancellation issues with Nadra, and ensure that no SIM is registered against the CNIC of a deceased person to avoid service disruption.

The PTA said the initiative reflects its commitment to safeguarding consumer interests while promoting a secure, compliant, and reliable telecom ecosystem across the country.

The advisory came after the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) had cautioned that millions of identity cards and other official documents had expired, urging citizens to ensure timely renewal to avoid disruptions in essential services.

In a statement, Nadra advised citizens to renew their CNICs before expiry, warning that failure to do so could affect access to banking services, mobile SIM connectivity, and other facilities.

The authority said individuals with expired CNICs may also face difficulties in accessing government and welfare programmes.

Highlighting concerns over telecom usage, Nadra revealed that more than 8.1 million SIMs are currently active on expired CNICs, stressing the need for immediate compliance.

It further warned that SIMs registered under expired CNICs or in the names of deceased individuals could be blocked at any time.

Citizens were also advised to transfer SIMs registered in the names of deceased relatives to their own names to prevent service disruption.