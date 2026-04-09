Islamabad United ease past Lahore Qalandars in PSL 11 clash

Islamabad United's Devon Conway (left) and Mohammad Faiq share a fist bump during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match against Lahore Qalandars at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 9, 2026. — PSL

Conway scores unbeaten 59, hitting seven fours, three sixes.

Green leads United bowling with three wickets for 19 runs.

Imad, Shadab, and Gleeson claim two wickets each.

Islamabad United clinched a commanding victory over defending champions Lahore Qalandars in the 16th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at Karachi's National Bank Stadium on Thursday.

Chasing a modest target of 101, United lost just one wicket by the 11th over, thanks to an outstanding batting display from Devon Conway.

Islamabad got off to a shaky start as opener Sameer Minhas was dismissed for five runs off eight balls, which included a boundary, by Shaheen Afridi on the first delivery of the third over.

Conway then combined with Mohammad Faiq to build a steady partnership, taking their side past the 50-run mark by the sixth over.

The pair batted sensibly, scoring at a healthy pace and dominating the Qalandars’ bowling attack, boosting their team’s morale and bringing up a half-century stand.

Conway was in scintillating form, striking boundaries at regular intervals to reach his maiden PSL fifty.

He finished unbeaten on 59 off 35 deliveries, including seven fours and three sixes, while Faiq contributed a brilliant 34 from 19 balls, hitting six fours, to guide Islamabad United to a comfortable win.

Batting first, Qalandars were bowled out for 100 in 18.3 overs, largely due to United’s dominant spin attack.

The innings suffered an early setback when Imad Wasim dismissed Mohammad Naeem for a first-ball duck on the second delivery of the opening over.

Haseebullah Khan and Abdullah Shafique steadied the innings with a 26-run partnership, but Imad struck again to remove Shafique for 10 off 12 deliveries, which included a six, leaving Qalandars at 27-2 in 4.3 overs.

Despite occasional runs, Lahore continued to lose wickets. Chris Green claimed his first wicket by clean bowling Haseebullah for 19 off 22 balls, which included two boundaries, on the final delivery of the eighth over.

In the very next over, Islamabad captain Shadab Khan dismissed Rubin Hermann for four off 14 deliveries, leaving Qalandars struggling at 41-4 in 8.1 overs.

Asif Ali and Sikandar Raza combined to rebuild the innings, taking the total past the 50-run mark. However, their 31-run stand was broken by Shadab, who removed Asif for 15 off 12 balls, which included a four and a six.

Debutant Ryan Burl was caught and bowled by Chris Green for two off six deliveries, leaving Qalandars at 76-6 in 13.3 overs.

Sikandar battled with the bat to take the team’s total to a defendable score, while Shaheen Afridi contributed from the other end.

Their efforts were cut short as Chris Green claimed his third wicket, dismissing Raza for 25 off 19 balls, which included three fours.

Richard Gleeson became the latest United bowler to take a wicket, clean bowling Haris Rauf for two off three deliveries.

He followed it up by dismissing Ubaid Shah for one, while Shaheen Afridi was the final wicket to fall, taken by Faheem Ashraf in the 19th over.

Chris Green bowled brilliantly for Islamabad United, taking three wickets for 19 runs in four overs. Imad Wasim, Richard Gleeson and Shadab Khan claimed two wickets each, while Faheem Ashraf contributed with one wicket.