Nobel Peace Prize nominations sought for PM, CDF and DPM for brokering US-Iran truce

(From left to right) Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — X/ @AnsarAAbbasi/File

Resolution submitted by PML-N lawmaker in Punjab Assembly.

Motion praises trio for brokering US‑Iran ceasefire.

Pakistan to host US‑Iran peace talks starting on Friday.

A resolution has been submitted in the Punjab Assembly seeking the nomination of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The resolution, submitted by PML-N Chief Whip Rana Muhammad Arshad, praises the trio for their effective diplomacy in the backdrop of the Middle East crisis, stating that their efforts paved the way for promoting peace and stability in the region.

Pakistan made headlines worldwide after Islamabad brokered a US-Iran ceasefire just hours before Donald Trump’s “hell” warning was set to expire.

The international community breathed a sigh of relief on late Tuesday night after US President Trump announced that he had agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran after discussions with PM Shehbaz and Field Marshal Munir.

During the last-ditch effort, PM Shehbaz urged Trump to extend his deadline for two weeks to give diplomacy a chance, which was ultimately accepted by the US president.

DPM Dar remained engaged with all the stakeholders and Washington and played key role in bringing the US and Iran to table.

As a result, Pakistan is set to host the US and Iran delegations after the announcement of a temporary ceasefire brokered by Islamabad.

Referring to the Mideast crisis, the resolution notes that tensions among Israel, the US and Iran had intensified, posing a serious threat to global peace.

It further said that the Mideast conflict could escalate into a major international crisis at any moment. The resolution demands that the PM, the CDF and the DPM be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of their diplomatic efforts.