Karachi BRT Red Line work slows again amid disputes

A view of the development work of Red Line is underway with the help of heavy machinery at University Road in the Provincial Capital. — APP/File

Work on Karachi’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Red Line project has once again slowed to a near standstill, with large sections lying idle and little visible progress on ground, raising fresh concerns over governance and project management.

The project has been split into two major sections: Lot 1, stretching from Airport signal to Mosamiyat, and Lot 2, from Mosamiyat to Numaish. Of the two, Lot 2 is not only larger in scope but also plagued by more serious and recurring issues.

Last year, construction on this section remained suspended for several months due to financial disputes between the contractor and authorities, even leading to court intervention before payments were cleared.

Despite official claims that the matter had been resolved, the pace of work has once again deteriorated significantly.

From People’s Chowrangi, the absence of machinery at the site tells about its state of inactivity. Moving along the route towards Hassan Square, it can be observed that only a handful of labourers and around three machines, with no active operations underway.

Along the Hasan Square to Nipa stretch, work has been halted due to the laying of the K-IV water pipeline, adding another layer of delay to the already troubled project. Even where machinery was present, none appeared operational, with no drivers or active construction visible.

The repeated stoppages and lack of consistent progress on such a major urban transport initiative have sparked serious questions about administrative efficiency and oversight.

Meanwhile, Karachi’s citizens continue to face the consequences, enduring disrupted routes, traffic congestion, and prolonged uncertainty over the project’s completion.