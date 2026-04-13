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Princess Eugenie husband leaves dark chapter behind with good news: 'Yippee'

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi puts family tensions aside by celebrating special update

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 13, 2026

Princess Eugenie husband leaves dark chapter behind with good news: &apos;Yippee&apos;
Princess Eugenie husband leaves dark chapter behind with good news: 'Yippee'

Princess Eugenie's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, put family drama aside even for a day to celebrate a special announcement.

The distant cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry shared an exciting life update on social media, receiving reactions from friends worldwide.

Daisy Knatchbull revealed that she is engaged to her long-term partner, Italian music executive Giovanni Damiani.

In a delightful picture, the British designer was seen beaming with joy alongside her fiancé while flaunting her turtle-shaped engagement ring.

She captioned her new post, "Getting hitched (and making gift shop turtle rings a thing)."

The beachside proposal caught the attention of Eugenie's partner, Edo.

In the comments section, he wrote, "Yipeeeeee. Congratulations," alongside three red hearts.

Princess Eugenie husband leaves dark chapter behind with good news: Yippee

Another royal family member, Lady Tatiana Mountbatten, who is a cousin of King Charles, extended warm wishes.

Princess Olympia of Greece penned, "YESSSSS!!! OMGGGGG CONGRATULATIONS."

Edo's sweet comment showcased that he is trying to leave the dark chapter of his life behind by engaging in cheerful social media activities.

Since Andrew and Sarah's scandal, not only have Eugenie and Beatrice been affected, but their spouses have been facing quite challenging times. 

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