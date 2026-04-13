Full efforts still on to resolve US-Iran conflict, says PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses a cabinet meeting in Islamabad, April 13, 2026. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that Pakistan remains fully engaged in efforts to resolve pending issues between the United States and Iran, commending the political and military leadership for their role in hosting the historic talks in Islamabad.

Islamabad emerged as key mediator in the US-Iran war after PM Shehbaz mediated a two-week ceasefire between the two side on April 8. Delegations from Washington and Tehran then arrived in Islamabad and held negotiations for over 20 hours at his invitation over the last weekend. However, the negotiations could not result in an agreement.

Addressing the federal cabinet, the said that Pakistan played an important role in bringing the United States and Iran to the table after around 47 years, noting that both delegations visited Pakistan at Islamabad’s request.

He said the talks marked the first time the two sides had engaged in direct, face-to-face dialogue at such a level, with discussions continuing for 21 hours.

PM Shehbaz added that Pakistan’s leadership worked tirelessly to make the negotiations possible.

The prime minister also expressed gratitude to the US and Iran for accepting Pakistan's invitation, saying both delegations appreciated the country’s hospitality and acknowledged its constructive role.

He maintained that Pakistan's efforts had helped sustain the two-week ceasefire, while attempts were ongoing to resolve outstanding issues.

He said that Pakistan was able to step in as a mediator and contribute positively to regional stability at a time when the global economy was reeling from the conflict.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.