Kim Kardashian takes on Broadway with true crime story

Move over reality TV – Kim Kardashian is stepping into her Broadway era, and it’s not just for the spotlight.

The entrepreneur and justice reform advocate has joined the producing team behind The Fear of 13, a gripping stage adaptation centered on the real-life wrongful conviction of Nick Yarris – a man who spent 22 years on death row before DNA evidence cleared his name.

And yes, Kim is taking this seriously.

"For the past decade, criminal justice reform has been a deeply personal mission of mine," she said. "I've seen firsthand how the system can fail, and I've committed myself to fighting for those who have been silenced."

This is not a random Hollywood pivot. According to the SKIMS mogul, Yarris’ story hit hard enough to pull her into the theater world.

"Theater has a unique power to move us," she continued. "When you experience a story like this, live, it stays with you. It challenges you to see the human being behind the statistics."

The production stars Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson – not exactly a casual lineup – and marks Kim’s official Broadway producing debut.

"My hope is that this production sparks a real conversation about the true meaning of justice."

Still, if this feels like a plot twist, it kind of is. Just last year, Kim dipped into acting with All’s Fair, learning from heavyweights like Glenn Close and Sarah Paulson.

“I love these women,” she said. “I learned a lot…”

Meanwhile, her co-stars were just as impressed. "While we were shooting, Kim was studying for the bar, running her business," Paulson said, calling her "so game."

From law books to Broadway – Kim’s multitasking era might just be her boldest yet.