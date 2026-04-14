PTI chief urges govt for ‘domestic ceasefire' amid efforts to end US-Iran conflict

PTI Chairman Gohar Khan talks to the media as he arrives to attend a hearing at the High Court in Islamabad. — AFP/File

PTI chief says internal stability essential for global stability.

Gohar appreciates role of every individual in US-Iran ceasefire.

Says: "We [PTI] are with the happiness of the country.”



Lauding the government's mediation efforts to broker temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Tuesday urged the incumbent rulers to reach the similar agreement with the opposition, calling it a "domestic ceasefire".

Islamabad emerged as a key mediator in the US-Iran war after Prime Minister Shehbaz mediated a two-week ceasefire between the two sides on April 8. Delegations from Washington and Tehran arrived in Islamabad and held negotiations for over 20 hours at his invitation over the last weekend. However, the negotiations could not result in an agreement.

Speaking to journalists at Dahgal Naka on Adiala Road, the PTI chief asked: “What kind of peace-loving is it to broker peace for others while fighting among ourselves?”

If you broker a ceasefire globally, then there should also be one at home, he said, stressing that “internal stability is essential for global stability.”

“Pakistan is playing an excellent role for peace in the world,” says Gohar, adding that PTI appreciates the role of every individual in the US-Iran ceasefire.

“Our narrative on the talks is clear, we [PTI] are with the happiness of the country,” he added.

The PTI leader said his party welcome the country’s recent achievements on the diplomatic front.

Responding to a question about the negotiations between the PTI and the ruling alliance, Gohar clarified that currently his party is not holding talks with anyone.

The authority to talk to the government lies with the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Mahmood Khan Achakzai, he said, adding that he hoped negotiations between the two sides would begin within one and a half months.

PTI always stands with the country and the nation, he said, adding that they cancelled their scheduled public meeting for the sake of the country.

Last week, the PTI had called off its April 9 public meeting at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh amid the arrival of US and Iranian delegations for peace talks.

Advocating for peace, the PTI leader said the ongoing Middle East conflict is affecting the global economy, including Pakistan.