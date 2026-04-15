KP civil servants require approval to marry foreign nationals

A view of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in this undated image. — AFP/File

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has made prior permission compulsory for civil servants intending to marry foreign nationals, following the approval of new rules by Chief Minister Sohail Khan Afridi.

According to a notification issued by the provincial Human Resource Management Department, government employees must obtain official approval before entering into marriage with a foreign national. Failure to do so will be treated as misconduct and may lead to departmental action under the relevant disciplinary rules.

The notification states that the new framework, titled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Servants (Restrictions on Marriage with Foreign National) Rules, 2026, has been enforced with immediate effect under Section 26 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Servants Act, 1973.

Under the rules, a “foreign national” is defined as any person who is not a citizen of Pakistan, while “marriage” includes unions conducted under any applicable law or religious customs.

Officials seeking to marry a foreign national must apply through the proper channel and secure prior permission from the government. The approval will be granted at the government’s discretion, taking into account factors such as the nationality of the prospective spouse, Pakistan’s diplomatic relations with the individual’s country, and any potential security or service-related implications.

The rules also make it mandatory for the foreign spouse to undergo security and credential clearance by relevant agencies through the Home and Tribal Affairs Department.

Applicants are required to submit necessary documents, including a character clearance certificate and an affidavit confirming that the foreign national has no involvement in anti-state or criminal activities.

Importantly, the government will also review cases of serving civil servants who have already married foreign nationals without prior approval. Such cases will be placed before the authorities afresh for consideration.

The notification further states that any violation of these rules will be considered misconduct, making the employee liable to major penalties under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2011.

The government may, however, relax these rules in specific cases if deemed necessary, with reasons recorded in writing.