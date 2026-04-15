Iran-US second round of talks likely in Islamabad next week: sources

A man walks past a billboard near the media centre as delegations from the United States and Iran are expected to hold peace talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 11, 2026. — Reuters

Vance, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner part of US team.

Tehran to host Pakistani delegation today: Iranian official.

Washington has not agreed to ceasefire extension: US official.



ISLAMABAD: A second round of talks between Iran and the United States is likely to be held in Islamabad by the end of next week, sources said on Wednesday, with authorities directed to begin security preparations for the negotiations.

Officials and security agencies have been instructed to make necessary administrative and security arrangements ahead of the talks, sources said.

According to sources, the US delegation for the talks will include US Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The Iranian delegation will comprise Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, they said.

The development comes just days after the same delegations held talks in Islamabad to finalise an agreement to end the war in the Middle East.

The conflict began on February 28, when the US and Israel launched a joint bombing campaign against Iran. The scope quickly expanded as Iran effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz and launched attacks against Israel and US bases in the Middle East.

Hostilities between the US and Iran on April 8 when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif a two-week ceasefire between the two sides. He also invited delegations from both countries to the federal capital to settle their dispute.

However, the talks, which ran for around 21 hours, could not result in an agreement as Tehran and Washington disagreed on key issues such as Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programme, the Strait of Hormuz and the removal of US sanctions on Iran.

Despite the talks ending without an agreement, PM Shehbaz said that Islamabad was making all-out efforts to resolve pending issues between the US and Iran.

A spokesperson for Iran's foreign ministry confirmed the same today, saying Tehran and Washington were exchanging messages via Pakistan.

In a media briefing, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said that multiple messages have been exchanged following the first phase of a ceasefire.

He added that it was highly likely that Tehran would host a Pakistani delegation today (Wednesday) as part of the negotiations process.

The Pakistani delegation, he said, will arrive in the country to relay messages from the US in continuation of the Islamabad Talks.

Baqaei noted that the previous talks held in Islamabad included discussions on a complete ceasefire, lifting of sanctions, and compensation for damages incurred during the war.

The issue of restoring Iran's frozen assets was also raised, though no outcome was achieved, he said.

He said that any future negotiations would focus on securing a full ceasefire, adding that reports regarding an extension in the ongoing truce were unconfirmed.

A senior US official also said that Washington has also not formally agreed to the extension of its ceasefire with Iran.

"There is continued engagement between the US and Iran to reach a deal," a senior US official told Reuters.