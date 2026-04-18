TTAP denies rifts with Imran Khan's family, insists 'alliance is strong'

Tehreek Tahaffuz Aiyeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP) holds two-day conference at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad. — Screengrab via Facebook/@PTIOfficial

TTAP calls reports of rift baseless.

Leadership absence claims firmly rejected.

Spokesman backs Aleema’s right to speak.

The Tehreek Tahaffuz Aiyeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP) on Friday categorically denied any differences with the family of jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, The News reported.

Responding to recent media reports, TTAP spokesman Akhunzada Hussain said the family of the former prime minister had always been held in high regard and that the alliance was rooted in mutual respect, trust and sincerity.

Hussain said TTAP leaders Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Allama Nasir Abbas deeply respected Imran Khan’s family, adding that his sisters, particularly Aleema Khanum, had consistently spoken out about their brother's health and the need for transparent and timely hearings of his cases.

In a recent media talk, Imran’s sister Aleema Khan had bitterly criticised the party leadership, including the chairman and secretary general for not "doing enough" in relation to the PTI protest movement and her brother’s health as well as raised strong objection to the postponement of the party’s public meeting, slated for April 9, the day, PTI government was sent packing in 2022 through a no-confidence motion.

Reacting to her media talk, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja had rejected her allegations and clarified to having never wished for the party slot and announced to send his resignation to the incarcerated leader again.

He had also strongly defended the decision of postponing the public meeting, being in the national interest, in view of the arrival of very important delegates from Iran and the US. Salman Akram also pointed out that the decision already taken by the PTI political committee was endorsed by Imran Khan as well.

"It is also clarified that the reasons for not attending the meeting were explained in detail on Thursday, which need not be repeated here.

The news circulating in the media, in which the non-participation of the leadership of the opposition alliance is being linked to Aleema Khanum, is very unfortunate and baseless, which we strongly deny,” the TTAP spokesman said.

The purpose of such fabricated and misleading news, he insisted, is to show the impression of differences between Imran Khan’s family and the opposition alliance, however, these nefarious attempts will never succeed. "Our alliance is strong and will remain based on mutual respect," he maintained.



