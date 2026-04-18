In three-day Iran visit, CDF Munir stresses dialogue, de-escalation amid ME conflict

Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in Tehran, during his three-day visit to Iran, April 18, 2026. — ISPR

COAS meets Iranian president, speaker and foreign minister.

Talks focus on stability and evolving security challenges.

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to facilitating regional peace.

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir concluded a three-day official visit to Iran, wherein he emphasised dialogue, de-escalation and peaceful resolution of disputes amid the ongoing regional conflict involving the United States.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Field Marshal Munir, accompanied by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and a delegation, held high-level engagements with Iranian leadership during the visit.

The visit to Iran was part of Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to turn Tehran's two-week ceasefire with the US into a lasting peace.

CDF Munir called on Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian and separately met Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and Commander of Khatam-ul-Anbiya Headquarters Major General Ali Abdollahi.

The discussions focused on achieving sustainable peace in the region, with particular emphasis on the evolving security environment, ongoing diplomatic efforts and collaborative measures to promote long-term stability.

During the meetings, the army chief underscored “the need for dialogue, de-escalation, and peaceful resolution of outstanding issues through sustained diplomatic engagements”.

He also conveyed “sincere regards and best wishes” from Pakistan’s leadership and people to their Iranian counterparts, reaffirming Islamabad’s commitment to strengthening historic and brotherly ties between the two countries.

Field Marshal Munir expressed appreciation for the hospitality extended by the Iranian leadership and people.

The military’s media wing said the visit reflected Pakistan’s “unwavering resolve” to facilitate a negotiated settlement to the Middle East conflict and to promote peace, stability and prosperity across the region.

Pakistan mediated the talks in its federal capital on April 11 after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif facilitated a two-week ceasefire between the two sides on April 8.

During last weekend's talks in Islamabad, Field Marshal Munir was at the centre of the action — greeting both delegations on their arrival.

Trump frequently refers to CDF Munir as his "favourite field marshal", after a rapport built during US efforts to defuse a short but intense armed conflict between Pakistan and rival India last year.