Cow's tongue severed in fresh animal cruelty case in Punjab's Muzaffargarh

This image shows a cow seen tied near a palm tree in Muzaffargarh after an alleged attack in which unknown suspects cut its tongue. — Reporter

In a shocking incident in Punjab’s Muzaffargarh district, unidentified suspects cut the tongue of a grazing cow using a sharp-edged weapon, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Muzaffargarh's Langar Sarai area, where unknown individuals attacked the cow while it was grazing and severed its tongue.

According to a medical report issued by the Punjab Livestock Department, half of the cow’s tongue was cut with a sharp instrument.

A case has been registered at Saddar police station under the Animal Act on the complaint of the cow’s owner, while police say efforts are underway to arrest the suspects.

— Reporter

The owner, Umar Hayat, said the cow is now unable to eat fodder due to its injuries. He also claimed that unknown persons had previously harmed his goats and demanded strict action against those responsible.

Similar incidents of animal cruelty, including cutting tongues and breaking animals’ legs, have also been reported from other parts of the country.