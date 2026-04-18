Water tanker claims another life in Karachi, road toll hits 312

The representational image shows an ambulance. — AFP/File

Vehicle driver flees scene after collision.

Enraged individuals set water tanker on fire.

Victim appeared to be around 30: police.



A man was crushed to death by a water tanker in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, police said on Saturday, adding that the driver fled the scene after the incident.

The incident took place near the Perfume Chowk, rescue sources said, adding that the victim was moved to the hospital after he was hit by the water tanker.

The identity of the man, who appeared to be around 30 years old, could not be ascertained, the sources added.

Following the incident, enraged individuals set the water tanker on fire.

The incident comes just days after two young girls were killed and a boy injured when they fell off a motorcycle and were run over by a passing oil tanker in Nazimabad No 1.

Initial findings suggested the bike lost balance due to a broken stretch of road, causing the two sisters to fall.

“Both sisters fell from the motorcycle due to a damaged road and came under a tanker passing alongside,” SSP Central had said.

The tanker driver, who initially fled, was later arrested, and the vehicle was taken into custody, police had added.

According to rescue sources, at least 312 people have lost their lives in traffic accidents across Karachi so far this year, while 3,275 individuals have been injured in various incidents.

Heavy vehicles remain one of the major causes of fatalities. Around 107 people were killed in accidents involving heavy transport, including 48 deaths caused by trailers and 31 by water tankers.

Additionally, buses were responsible for 12 deaths, while dumpers accounted for five fatalities.

The latest incident highlights the ongoing issue of reckless driving by heavy vehicle drivers in Karachi, particularly in busy residential areas.

Residents have repeatedly voiced concerns over the unchecked movement of heavy vehicles, which often leads to fatal accidents.