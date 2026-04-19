US 'advance team' arrives in Islamabad ahead of second round of Iran talks: sources

A police personnel walks past posters highlighting Pakistan's mediation of Iran-US peace talks, at the Red Zone area in Islamabad, April 18, 2026. — AFP

Advance teams from foreign delegations begin arriving: sources.

Red Zone closed for all traffic until further notice: Islamabad police.

Authorities advise commuters to use alternate routes in Islamabad.



An advance team from the United States has arrived in Islamabad as Pakistan prepares to host the second round of talks between the Washington and Iran, sources said on Sunday.

Advance teams from foreign delegations have begun arriving in the country ahead of the much-anticipated talks, sources said.

Authorities in Islamabad and Rawalpindi heightened security in the federal capital, sealing off the Red Zone to traffic as Pakistan prepares to host visiting foreign delegations.

The measures follow reports about the second round of talks between delegations from the United States and Iran, reportedly scheduled next week.

In a statement, Islamabad police said that the Red Zone and Extended Red Zone will remain completely closed for all kinds of traffic until further notice due to the arrival of foreign delegations.

They advised citizens to use alternate routes and cooperate with traffic police to ensure smooth flow and security.

Further, the district administrations of Islamabad and Rawalpindi announced an immediate suspension of public and goods transport in the twin cities.

The Islamabad deputy commissioner suspended heavy transport and public transport services until further notice, without citing any reason.

"Heavy transport and public transport in the city are being suspended until further orders. Citizens are earnestly requested to cooperate with the security agencies," the Islamabad DC posted on X.

Similarly, all private, public, and goods transport has been suspended with immediate effect in Rawalpindi. The official confirmed that further updates will be issued later.

"All private, public and goods transport in Rawalpindi is hereby suspended with immediate effect. Further updates will be shared," the Rawalpindi DC said in his X post.

Security measures

A day earlier, the Rawalpindi police were put on high alert on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani.

“Rawalpindi Police have placed the city on high security alert and implemented extraordinary arrangements to ensure foolproof security in view of the movement of foreign delegations,” state-run news agency, APP, reported.

More than 10,000 police officers and personnel were deployed across the city to perform security duties, while over 600 special pickets were established with strict monitoring of all entry and exit points being done.

Special teams of Elite Commandos and trained snipers had been assigned security responsibilities, while the Elite Force, Dolphin Force, police station mobiles, and other quick response units conducted patrolling throughout the city.

Search, sweep, combing, and intelligence-based operations had also been intensified, with close monitoring and checking of suspicious individuals continuing across Rawalpindi.

Security around sensitive installations, key public and private locations and residential places of importance has been further tightened, while Safe City surveillance, CCTV cameras and modern monitoring systems are being used for round-the-clock observation.

Authorities in the twin cities had announced a two-day holiday on April 10 and 11, as Pakistan hosted the high-stakes talks between the US and Iran.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited delegations from Washington and Tehran for peace talks after brokering a two-week ceasefire between the two sides on April 8.

The Middle East conflict began on February 28, following joint strikes by the US and Israel against. The scope of the conflict quickly spread as Tehran effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz and launched retaliatory attacks against Israel and US bases across the Gulf region.

After agreeing to the PM Shehbaz-facilitated ceasefire, the two sides held negotiations in Islamabad on a wide range of disputes. However, the talks could result in an agreement for a permanent end to the conflict.

However, Pakistan continued its marathon efforts to help resolve longstanding disputes between the two sides, including COAS-CDF Field Marshal Asim Munir's visit to Tehran, where he met Iran’s top political and military leadership.

A day after CDF Munir's visit, Iran declared the Strait of Hormuz open, citing the agreement of a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

However, the country blocked the waterway again, citing Washington’s naval blockade of Iranian ports as the reason.

Despite lingering issues, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said talks with Washington have seen "progress," but "many gaps and some fundamental points remain.”

"We are still far from the final discussion," said Ghalibaf in a televised address earlier today.

US President Donald Trump has also said that "very good conversations" were going on with Iran, but warned Tehran against trying to "blackmail" Washington.