FAKE: No April 20 shutdown of offices or education centres in ICT, Rawalpindi, DC clarifies

An official stands during the arrival of the US Vice President JD Vance for talks with Iranian officials in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, April 11, 2026. — Reuters

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon on Sunday dismissed as fake a notification circulating online that claimed all public and private offices in the federal capital and Rawalpindi would remain closed from April 20 until further notice.

At the same time, he clarified that all educational institutions in Islamabad will remain open on Monday, saying no decision has been taken yet regarding their closure.

In a post on X, he urged citizens not to share unverified or misleading information and to rely only on official government sources for updates.

“Citizens are requested to refrain from sharing unverified or fake news. Please rely only on official handles of the district administration, Islamabad, for authentic updates,” he said.

However, a separate late-night notification from the Cabinet Division said all ministries, divisions and federal government offices located in Islamabad’s Red Zone will work from home on April 20.

It added, “All officers and secretarial staff shall remain at the station and be prepared to attend office when required at a short notice.”

In another notification, the Islamabad district magistrate said entry into the Red Zone will remain suspended on April 20. It added that public and private offices, as well as schools in the area, “may adopt a work-from-home arrangement on the said date in order to avoid any inconvenience”.

Police said the Red Zone has been closed to traffic as the capital prepares for possible foreign delegations, with alternative traffic routes in place.

Public and heavy transport in Islamabad has also been suspended until new directions are issued. Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi district administration has suspended all public and goods transport from Sunday noon until further directives.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said his envoys would arrive in Islamabad on Monday evening, one day before a two-week ceasefire ends.

A White House official had said the US delegation would be headed by Vice President JD Vance, who led the war's first peace talks a week ago, and also include Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner. Trump had separately told ABC News and MS Now that Vance would not go.

Pakistan, which has served as the main mediator, appeared to be preparing for the talks. Two giant US C-17 cargo planes landed at an air base on Sunday afternoon, carrying security equipment and vehicles in preparation for the US delegation's arrival, two Pakistani security sources said.

Authorities in the capital city of Islamabad halted public transport and heavy-goods traffic. Barbed wire was rolled out near the Serena Hotel, where last week's talks were held. The hotel told all guests to leave.