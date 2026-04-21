Pakistan High Commission says due process followed in Gerry's UK consular contract

Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, Dr Muhammad Faisal (left) and Chairman of Gerry’s Visa Services Afzal Wali Muhammad sign a contract for additional consular facilitation services across UK in London, April 20, 2026. — Geo News

LONDON: The Pakistan High Commission in London has said it awarded a contract to Gerry’s Visa Services Ltd to provide additional consular facilitation services across the United Kingdom, marking a significant step towards greater convenience for the British Pakistani diaspora.

The decision, approved by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, followed a fully transparent competitive bidding process conducted in strict accordance with Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) regulations, the High Commission said in a statement.

Only locally registered UK companies were eligible to participate, and the entire selection process, which included rigorous due diligence and compliance with all regulatory requirements, took four months to complete, it said.

The new arrangement is expected to particularly benefit Pakistani nationals living in far-flung areas of the UK who previously faced difficulties and high costs in travelling to the High Commission in London or its consulates.

The statement said: “By offering these additional facilities, the initiative will save applicants both time and transportation expenses. Gerry’s International will also extend the services to weekends, providing further flexibility for the community. Regular consular services will continue uninterrupted at the Pakistan High Commission in London and the consulates in Birmingham, Manchester, Bradford, and Glasgow.”

It has been clarified that the role of the new facilitation centres is strictly limited. They will only handle the processing and data entry of passport applications, visa applications, Nicop applications, and the collection of documents for attestation. Powers of Attorney, land-related matters, and all other services will remain the exclusive responsibility of the High Commission and its four consulates.

All decision-making on applications will continue to rest solely with the Government of Pakistan, including the relevant authorities such as Nadra, IMPASS, Mofa, MOI, or the Pakistani Missions.

The development is being welcomed as a practical measure to improve access to essential consular support while maintaining the highest standards of official oversight and security.

Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, Dr Muhammad Faisal, said last week that the deal with Gerry’s Visa Services Ltd will put overseas Pakistanis first by eliminating unauthorised and fraudulent visa and Nadra facilitation centres operating across the UK.

Under the agreement, Gerry's Visas Services Ltd will operate the only authorised service centres nationwide, enabling overseas Pakistanis to access a wide range of consular services, including the processing of visas, passports, Nadra-related documents, and attestation services.

Dr Muhammad Faisal stated: “This partnership is about putting overseas Pakistanis first. By decentralising these essential services through authorised partners like Gerry’s, we are eliminating the burden of long-distance travel and making consular access faster, safer, and more convenient."

He said the initiative marks a major step forward in the High Commission's commitment to serving the two million-strong Pakistani diaspora in the UK.

Afzal Wali Muhammad, Chairman of Gerry’s Visa Services, expressed that the company is honoured to be entrusted as the single authorised partner for this transformative project. He pledged to ensure world-class, transparent, and secure services for the Pakistani community across the UK.

He said: “The first Gerry’s Visa Services Ltd Facilitation Centre will be inaugurated in May 2026, with a phased expansion planned to establish a comprehensive presence across all major regions of the United Kingdom. Further details regarding locations, services, and appointment procedures will be announced in the coming weeks.”