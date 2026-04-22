Islamabad welcomes US ceasefire extension, eyes breakthrough in Iran talks

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) and US President Donald Trump hold a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on September 25. — PMO

War began with US-Israel strikes on Iran, widening across region.

Pakistan first brokered 2-week ceasefire after six-week escalation.

Hope expressed for 'comprehensive peace deal' in second round of talks.



Pakistan welcomes the extension of the Iran ceasefire, expressing hopes that ongoing diplomatic efforts in Islamabad will lead to a broader peace agreement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a post on X.

The PM said the move came after a request from Islamabad and thanked US President Donald Trump for agreeing to extend the ceasefire to allow negotiations to continue.

“On my personal behalf and on behalf of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, I sincerely thank President Trump for graciously accepting our request to extend the ceasefire to allow ongoing diplomatic efforts to take their course,” he said.

He added that Pakistan would continue efforts to support a negotiated settlement of the conflict, expressing confidence in the process.

“With the trust and confidence reposed in, Pakistan shall continue its earnest efforts for negotiated settlement of conflict,” Sharif said.

The prime minister said he hoped both sides would observe the ceasefire and move towards a “comprehensive peace deal” during the second round of talks in Islamabad.

“I sincerely hope that both sides will continue to observe the ceasefire and be able to conclude a comprehensive ‘peace deal’ during the second round of talks scheduled in Islamabad for a permanent end to the conflict,” he added.

US President Donald Trump extended the Iran ceasefire hours before it was due to expire, saying the move was made at Pakistan’s request to allow diplomatic efforts to continue and to give Tehran time to prepare a unified proposal.

In a post on social media, Trump said the ceasefire, which began two weeks ago, would remain in place until Iran submits its proposal and discussions are concluded.

He said US forces would remain on standby while maintaining pressure, including a naval blockade of Iran’s ports, which Tehran has described as an act of war.

The extension comes as Islamabad prepares to host a second round of talks between the two sides, with Washington confirming a delegation led by Vice President JD Vance will soon travel to Pakistan. Tehran has said it has yet to decide on participation.

According to Axios, the US delegation may also include Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff. At the same time, Iranian state media has denied reports that any delegation has departed for Pakistan.

The first round of talks, lasting around 21 hours, failed to produce an agreement as the two sides remained divided over Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, the Strait of Hormuz, and US sanctions.

The conflict began on February 28 when the US and Israel launched a joint bombing campaign against Iran, escalating into wider hostilities across the region, including Iranian moves in the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on US and Israeli positions.

The ceasefire was first brokered on April 8 following mediation by Pakistan, which also invited both sides to Islamabad for negotiations.

However, US President Donald Trump earlier told Bloomberg the truce would expire on Wednesday evening Washington time, and in a separate interview with CNBC, said he was reluctant to extend it, arguing the US remained in a strong negotiating position.

US, Iran urged to give 'dialogue, diplomacy a chance'

Earlier, Pakistan urged the warring sides to extend their two-week ceasefire, emphasising the need for dialogue and diplomacy.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar made the call during a meeting with US Charge d’Affaires Natalie A Baker, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

During the meeting, DPM Dar underscored Pakistan's consistent emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable means to address ongoing challenges and achieve lasting regional peace and stability, the FO said.

DPM Dar stressed the "need for engagement" between Washington and Tehran, urging both sides to consider extending the ceasefire.

Baker conveyed Washington's appreciation for Pakistan's constructive and positive role in promoting regional peace and facilitating dialogue.

Separately, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said that Pakistan was in constant touch with Iran and pursuing the path of diplomacy and dialogue.

"Formal response from the Iranian side about confirmation of delegation to attend Islamabad Peace Talks is still awaited," he wrote in a post on X.

Tarar noted that the ceasefire between the two sides is set to end at 4:50am (Pakistan Time) on Wednesday (April 22), saying that a decision from Iran to attend the talks before the end of the ceasefire was critical.

Pakistan made "sincere efforts to convince the Iranian leadership" to participate in the second round of talks, he said, vowing that Islamabad would continue its efforts to bring Iran back to the table.



