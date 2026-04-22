Anne Hathaway praises ‘Devil Wears Prada 2' creators for prompt action

Anne Hathaway has revealed that she personally lobbied for greater body diversity on the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2, and that producers moved to address it almost immediately.

Speaking at the film's New York City premiere, the 43-year-old told Canada's Etalk that she noticed a lack of size diversity among the models being used and felt compelled to say something.

"I had seen that there were a lot of traditionally sized models in our movie and I just know that this movie is for everyone," she said.

"We also know in the last few years that the fashion industry can take a more inclusive approach to beauty standards and I think that we're all kind of happier when it's like that, when everybody feels included."

She went straight to the producers.

"I just went up to the producers and said, 'Hey, do you think that we could?' And they looked up, and they said, 'We're so embarrassed we didn't notice, and of course.' And within two hours, suddenly, there were more girls there. It made me happy."

It is not the first time Hathaway's intervention on set has come to light.

Meryl Streep, 76, had already spoken about the moment in a Harper's Bazaar interview in March, praising her co-star's directness.

"Annie clocked it too, and she made a beeline to the producers about it, securing promises that the models in the show that we were putting together for our film would not be so skeletal!" Streep said, adding simply: "She's a stand-up girl."

The Devil Wears Prada 2, in which Streep's Miranda Priestly faces off against Blunt's character, now a powerful executive with advertising money Priestly desperately needs, opens in cinemas on 1 May.