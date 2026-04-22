Pakistan moves to modernise airports with unified security system

A general view of the Islamabad International Airport building, Pakistan April 18, 2018. Picture taken April 18, 2018. — Reuters

Mohsin Naqvi chairs high-level airport strategy meeting.

Meeting reviews steps to improve passenger facilitation.

Authorities focus on easing operations at all airports.



Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a high-level meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday aimed at developing a joint strategy between the ministries of defence and interior to improve airport operations and public convenience.

The meeting reviewed joint measures to enhance passenger facilitation at Islamabad and other airports and decided to ensure stronger coordination among all relevant agencies.

During the meeting, officials approved the installation of advanced screening machinery to improve the checking system.

It was further agreed that joint counters would be established, introducing a single-point checking mechanism to reduce delays. Progress on installing e-gates was also assessed.

“A unified checking system on a single scanner will save significant time,” Naqvi noted, adding that better coordination among institutions is essential to reduce crowding and long queues at airports.

“We are committed to offering the public modern, fast, and convenient travel facilities,” he said.

Defence Secretary Muhammad Ali informed the meeting that the latest machinery is being imported to protect aircraft from bird-related damage and potential accidents.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Interior Secretary Muhammad Khurram Agha, Defence Secretary Lt Gen retired Muhammad Ali, Additional Interior Secretary Maj Gen Noor Wali Khan, Additional Defence Secretary Maj Gen Qaiser Suleman, DG Anti-Narcotics Force Maj Gen Abdul Mueed, and DG FIA Dr Usman Anwar.