Pakistani runners, diaspora set to make mark at London Marathon 2026

Pakistani runners pose for a group photo ahead of London Marathon 2026. — reporter

KARACHI: A strong contingent of Pakistani runners, both from within the country and across the diaspora, is set to feature in the 46th edition of the London Marathon on Sunday, one of the world’s most prestigious long-distance races and part of the elite Abbott World Marathon Majors circuit.

More than 50,000 runners from across the globe are expected to participate in the iconic 42.195km run, which winds through central London, passing historic landmarks and drawing massive roadside crowds. Widely regarded as one of the most vibrant and inclusive marathons, the London Marathon is also a global leader in charity fundraising, having raised over £1 billion since its inception.

This year, 18 Pakistani runners, including athletes based in Pakistan and expatriates from the United Kingdom, United States, Denmark, Norway, Austria, and the UAE, will take part, reflecting the growing footprint of Pakistani endurance runners on the global stage. The group includes 16 male and two female participants, with three Six Star finishers among them — a distinction awarded to those who complete all six World Marathon Majors.

From left to right Zeeshan Rab, Sara Lodhi, and Rehan Gandhi. — Reporter

Among Pakistani participants, one name is UAE-based Sarah Lodhi, the winner of the Karachi Marathon 2025, who returns to London for her 12th career marathon. Having previously competed here, Lodhi described the experience as unmatched.

“Representing Pakistan on such a prestigious international platform is a tremendous honour,” she said. “London is an incredible city, and this marathon stands out as one of the most vibrant and lively among the world’s major races. I feel truly humbled and grateful for this opportunity.”

Karachi’s Amin Mukaty enters the race in peak condition after an intense training block, covering 180 kilometres over the past two weeks. He is targeting a strong finish despite uncertain race-day conditions.

“I am aiming to finish somewhere between 2:45 and 2:50,” Mukaty said. “There’s no pressure for a personal best because the weather here is not ideal at the moment, but my long-term goal is to earn all seven stars and complete these races under three hours.”

Seasoned marathoner Adnan Gandhi, also from Karachi, will be running his second consecutive London Marathon and 11th World Major overall. A Six Star finisher, Gandhi continues to combine sport with philanthropy, this year raising funds for the British Asian Trust to support mental health and youth employment initiatives in Pakistan.

Having previously supported flood relief efforts through The Citizens Foundation, Gandhi said running for a cause has remained central to his journey, alongside his association with Special Olympics Pakistan and efforts to promote endurance running in the country.

His wife, Hira Diwan Gandhi, also a Six Star finisher, will line up alongside him in what will be her 18th marathon. The couple, who earned their Six Star medals together at the Boston Marathon last year, regard London as the standout race on the global circuit. Hira will be running the London Marathon for the sixth time.

Denmark-based Zeeshan Rab brings remarkable consistency, competing in his 55th marathon overall and eighth of the year, while runners from the UK, US and Europe highlight the widespread presence of the Pakistani diaspora in endurance sports.

With a mix of experienced Six Star finishers, first-time participants and runners competing for personal milestones and charitable causes, the Pakistani contingent is set to add depth and diversity to an event that continues to inspire millions worldwide.

Pakistani participants: London Marathon 2026 (April 26):

3. Adnan Gandhi (Karachi) – Six-Star finisher

4. Hira Diwan Gandhi (UK) – Six-Star finisher

5. Qamar Zia (USA)

6. Ahmer Khan (Austria)

7. Naveed Hussain (USA)

8. Amin Mukaty (Karachi)

9. Faisal Shafi (Lahore)

10. Zeeshan Rab (Denmark)

11. Abdullah Athar (UK)

12. Araf Mohammed (UK)

13. Javed Hussain (UK)

14. Adam Mohammed (UK)

15. Wasim Akhtar (UK)

16. Adil Ali (UK)

17. Imran Ghayur Ahmed (Norway)

18. Yusaf Hassan (UK)