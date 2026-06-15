'A new dawn': Pakistan to host historic US-Iran deal signing ceremony in Geneva

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the National Assembly in Islamabad, on June 15, 2026. — Facebook@NationalAssemblyOfPakistan

PM Shehabz calls agreement victory for peace.

He expresses gratitude to Qatar, KSA, Turkiye.

War had immense pressure on economy: PM.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday announced that Pakistan would host the historic signing ceremony of the US-Iran peace agreement in Geneva on June 19, terming the deal a “monumental milestone” for global peace and a triumph of peace and dialogue over the devastation of war.

“Today, the world has witnessed that the pursuit of peace has achieved a great victory, and the flames of war have begun to subside. This is a historic moment that historians will record in golden letters,” the prime minister said, addressing the National Assembly, hours after he and President Donald Trump announced that the deal between the United States and Iran had been reached.

While still a framework, the deal marked the biggest breakthrough towards resolving the conflict that has killed thousands and upended energy markets since it began with joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran in February.

Describing the moment as a divine blessing after three months and sixteen days of immense trials, he said: “Following the dark night of war, the sun of peace has finally risen.” He told the House that under the deal, Iran and the US have announced the immediate and permanent end to military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon.

“This is not just an agreement between two nations, but a victory for peace, dialogue, and diplomacy over the devastation of war,” the prime minister said, adding that the prestige and honour Allah has bestowed upon Pakistan today is something nations have sought for centuries.

He congratulated the Pakistani nation and the entire global community on this success, and extended his congratulations to the Speaker and every member of the House.

He expressed gratitude to his party leadership, particularly party leader Nawaz Sharif, saying his guidance remained available to him at all times. He also congratulated President Asif Zardari, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and the heads of all political parties.

Addressing the House, the prime minister congratulated US President Trump, Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and all members of both negotiating teams involved in the peace process, saying the parties had not let go of wisdom, prudence and patience despite difficult circumstances.

He paid tribute to the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, for his full cooperation during the delicate, difficult and patience-testing negotiation process, saying the Emir had played an extremely positive role.

He also thanked Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Turkiye President Tayyip Erdogan for their visionary leadership and full cooperation.

The prime minister expressed deep gratitude to the Chinese President Xi Jinping, calling him Pakistan's great friend, and said the Chinese president had made commendable contributions in advancing the peace negotiations while maintaining full consultation with Pakistan.

The prime minister said his speech would remain incomplete without mentioning Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, saying the army chief had devoted day and night to extinguishing the flames of war and establishing peace.

He said Field Marshal Munir remained awake both during the nights and the days throughout this period.

He recalled that there were several stages and many ups and downs during the negotiations when it seemed the matter would collapse at any moment, saying he was personally a witness to all these developments and that "this great son" did not lose courage.

He said Field Marshal Munir's continuous efforts, by Allah's grace, resulted in the announcement of the ceasefire.

PM Shehbaz said that if the journey of sincerity, steadfastness and wisdom had not continued, the dream of peace in the world might have shattered, adding that no one knew how much more destruction the flames of war could have brought.

He said CDF Munir had played an extraordinary role for this purpose, and that he, along with the entire nation, paid tribute to him.

The prime minister also congratulated Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, saying he had worked day and night and played a full role in steering the peace process to success.

He welcomed the Iranian ambassador's presence in the House, and said Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi had performed extremely important duties with great responsibility, engaging with the Iranian side with dedication. He also paid tribute to capable Pakistani officers across the foreign ministry and all other institutions involved.

PM Shehbaz said the destructive effects of the war had shaken the entire world and the global economy, adding that Pakistan's own economy had come under immense pressure that was still ongoing.

He said the Pakistani nation had shown patience and stood by the government throughout, and that timely decisions had tried to protect the nation from the severity of inflation as much as possible.

He saluted the federal and provincial leadership as well as the Pakistani nation, and said the benefits of global economic stability resulting from the peace agreement would be passed on to every