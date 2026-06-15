AI, drone units on cards for Sindh police modernisation

Words "AI Artificial Inteligence", keyboard, and a robotic hand in this illustration taken June 5, 2026. — Reuters

Javed Alam Odho, Sindh Inspector General of Police, has formed a committee to make the Sindh police compatible with modern requirements of the present era, The News reported on Monday.

Additional IG Establishment Training Iqbal Dara is the chairman of the committee that also comprises the DIGs of establishment and West Zone, AIGs of state management and finance, and East Zone investigation member. The establishment AIG is the secretary of the committee.

The body will review the urgent needs of forming and integrating artificial intelligence, cybercrime wings, drone operation units for aerial surveillance, special investigation and security forces and professional media strategic communication teams and special units in the Sindh police.

The committee will conduct a technical review of the need for new personnel. It will also review the services of IT experts and professionally skilled personnel. A structured approach will be developed to recruit or transfer police officers into modern policing roles.