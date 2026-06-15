 
Geo News

Muharram moon not sighted, Ashura on June 26

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad announces decision
By
Web Desk
|

Published June 15, 2026

A large number of mourners attending the 9th Muharram procession in Islamabad. — APP/File
A large number of mourners attending the 9th Muharram procession in Islamabad. — APP/File

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Monday announced that the Muharram moon has not been sighted in the country, hence the first of Muharram will fall on June 17  (Wednesday).

Accordingly, the Ashura — Muharram 10 — will be observed on June 26 (Friday).

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad made the announcement following moon sighting committee meeting in Lahore.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had said that there were no chances of moon sighting on June 15, as the interval between the birth of the moon and sunset will be insufficient for crescent visibility.

In an advisory issued on June 11, the Met Office said weather conditions were expected to remain clear in several parts of the country.

Muharram is regarded as one of the four sacred Islamic months. Ashura falls on its 10th day when the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) along with his family members were martyred in the battle of Karbala.

Faithful hold processions and majalis in Muharram, while religious scholars address huge gatherings across the country.

PAF, Navy pilots martyred in trainer aircraft crash near Mardan: ISPR
PAF, Navy pilots martyred in trainer aircraft crash near Mardan: ISPR
PM Shehbaz announces US-Iran peace deal, signing set for Friday in Switzerland
PM Shehbaz announces US-Iran peace deal, signing set for Friday in Switzerland
Drizzle turns weather pleasant in Karachi video
Drizzle turns weather pleasant in Karachi
AJK Election Commission dismisses 'baseless' rumours about delay in July 27 polls video
AJK Election Commission dismisses 'baseless' rumours about delay in July 27 polls
Labour unions, victims demand fresh probe into Baldia factory fire
Labour unions, victims demand fresh probe into Baldia factory fire
'Rulers deceiving themselves': Opposition leaders reject budget, say public crushed by poverty
'Rulers deceiving themselves': Opposition leaders reject budget, say public crushed by poverty
AJK unrest aiding 'India-Israel nexus', damaging Kashmir cause: Bilawal
AJK unrest aiding 'India-Israel nexus', damaging Kashmir cause: Bilawal
Seven dead, 33 injured as storms hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Seven dead, 33 injured as storms hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa