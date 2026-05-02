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PSL 11: How much prize money will finalists get?

Winning side to receive $500,000 and runners-up will take home $300,000, announces PCB

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Published May 02, 2026

Peshawar Zalmis Babar Azam (right) watches the ball after playing a shot during their PSL 11 match against Hyderabad Kingsmen at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, April 8, 2026. — PSL
Peshawar Zalmi's Babar Azam (right) watches the ball after playing a shot during their PSL 11 match against Hyderabad Kingsmen at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, April 8, 2026. — PSL

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday confirmed prize allocations for the franchises set to face off in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 final at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday.

According to the cricket board, the winning side will receive $500,000, while the runners-up will take home $300,000.

Furthermore, the PCB has also allocated $200,000 for a franchise with the best player development efforts, while the tournament-winning prize for players will comprise $500,000.

"For the first time in the history of the PSL, a separate reward has been set for the franchises with the winning franchise getting $500,000, runners up will get $300,000, while the franchise with the best player development efforts will bag $200,000. The tournament winning prize for players will comprise of $500,000," the cricket board said in a statement.

The confirmation came in line with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi's announcement in November last year, in which he revealed a new reward system for franchises, while complementing the marquee league's growth.

It is pertinent to mention that the highly anticipated PSL 11 final will be contested between 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi, and tournament debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen.

Zalmi stormed into the final after winning their Qualifier against Islamabad United by 70 runs, while Kingsmen, who finished fourth after the league stage, defeated Multan Sultans and the United, respectively, in the two eliminators, to book their spot in the summit clash.

The two sides also came face-to-face in the league stage of the ongoing eight-team tournament, which saw Zalmi prevail by four wickets in a last-ball thriller.

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