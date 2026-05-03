Media bodies voice concern over global situation regarding freedom of expression

Journalists carry placards and a banner in a protest against what they call curbs on press freedom and excessive control of the digital landscape, in Karachi, Pakistan January 28, 2025.— Reuters/File

The Joint Action Committee (JAC), comprising Pakistan’s media representative organisations — PBA, APNS, CPNE, AMEND, and PFUJ — has expressed deep concern over the current global situation regarding freedom of expression and the safety of journalists.

In a joint statement on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, the media bodies said that the past year proved to be extremely difficult and challenging for journalism, during which restrictions and constraints were imposed on the media not only in developing countries but also in developed nations.

In Pakistan, too, the state of freedom of expression has not been satisfactory. The country witnessed numerous incidents of journalists being murdered, harassed, arrested in false cases, and subjected to violence.

The statement noted that during international conflicts, particularly in Gaza, several journalists lost their lives while performing their professional duties.

In Afghanistan, media freedom continues to face ongoing restrictions, while in conflict zones such as Ukraine, Syria, Yemen, and Sudan, journalists have faced severe threats, attacks, and casualties.

In countries like Russia, India, and Iran, journalists have also faced pressure, arrests, and censorship.

In this context, even in European countries and the United States — which present themselves as major champions of democracy and freedom of expression — journalism faces challenges at various levels. Particularly in European countries like Hungary and Poland, the situation regarding media freedom and institutional autonomy has been alarming.

In France, journalists faced pressure and obstacles while covering protests and during tensions with security agencies.

In the United States, the approach toward the media at high levels, particularly at the governmental and presidential levels, has been incomprehensible and reflective of an authoritarian mindset, creating an atmosphere of uncertainty regarding free journalism.

It is deeply regrettable that in conflict-affected regions, journalists were deliberately targeted on multiple occasions to prevent them from informing the world of the facts.

Global economic pressure and the financial difficulties faced by the media industry have also severely affected journalists, resulting in job insecurity, salary cuts, and increased professional hardships.

Despite all these difficulties, the JAC said that they pay tribute to journalists and media institutions around the world who made unparalleled sacrifices to provide facts and keep the public informed, and who performed their professional duties with integrity.

"We reaffirm our commitment that our struggle to protect freedom of expression, democratic values, and the public’s right to information will continue," read the statement.

Despite all adverse circumstances, the media bodies said that they would continue to fulfil their constitutional, legal, and democratic role responsibly to promote truth and transparency in society.