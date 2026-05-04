Mideast tensions: DPM Dar stresses dialogue, diplomacy in call with Iran's Araghchi

Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar welcomes Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on arrival at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, on November 5, 2024. — X@ForeignOfficePk

Dar, Araghchi discuss regional tensions, mediation.

Talks remain stalled despite earlier ceasefire.

Hormuz blockade continues to disrupt global flows.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has told his Iranian counterpart that dialogue and diplomacy are the only paths towards stability as US war against Tehran continues to disrupt the global economy.

Negotiations between the two countries have been deadlocked since a ceasefire came into effect on April 8, and Iran's blockade of the strategic Strait of Hormuz following US-Israeli attacks on Tehran has been a main point of contention.

By blocking the Strait of Hormuz, Iran has choked off major flows of oil, gas and fertiliser to the world economy, while the United States has imposed a counter-blockade on Iranian ports.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said that the Dar, who is also the foreign minister, held a telephonic conversation late last night with the Foreign Minister of Iran, Abbas Araghchi.

The Foreign Office mentioned that their discussion focused on the regional situation and Pakistan’s ongoing diplomatic efforts for peace and stability in the region.

While Araghchi appreciated Pakistan for the constructive role and sincere mediation efforts, DPM Dar reaffirmed Islamabad’s continued commitment to promoting constructive engagement.

He also underscored that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path toward peaceful resolution of issues and achieving lasting peace and stability in the region and beyond.

Meanwhile, Iran’s foreign ministry has said Tehran had submitted a 14-point plan "focused on ending the war" and that Washington had already responded to it in a message to Pakistani mediators, which Iran was reviewing.

Pakistan has emerged as a key mediator between US and Iran, with highest-level talks between the two sides taking place last month in Islamabad. A second round is yet to take place as talks have hit a snag.