Pussycat Dolls cancel North America reunion tour due to ticket sales

The Pussycat Dolls have officially scrapped their highly anticipated North American reunion tour, with industry experts pointing to struggling ticket sales as the primary reason for the move.

In a refreshingly candid social media update posted on Monday afternoon, the group admitted that the decision came after they took an "honest look" at the North American run.

While several other major artists have recently blamed family commitments or health issues for similar cancellations, the Dolls notably avoided making excuses, leading fans and observers to conclude that the arena-sized venues simply weren't filling up as hoped.

The cancellation affects 32 shows across the US and Canada, including a high-profile booking at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

However, there is a silver lining for American fans, as the group has confirmed they will still perform a one-off headline slot at the Outloud festival during WeHo Pride in Los Angeles on 6 June.

The band described the LGBTQ+ community as a "meaningful place" to celebrate, citing the immense support they have received from the community throughout their career.

Apart from this pride appearance, all other North American dates are off the table, and tickets purchased through official channels like Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded.

While the US leg has crumbled, the group’s tour across the UK and Europe is still very much on the cards.

The Dolls shared that the response across the Atlantic has been incredible, with several shows already sold out.

These dates are set to kick off in Copenhagen on 9 September and will wrap up at London's O2 Arena on 13 October, with rapper Lil Kim still slated to appear as the opening act for the European run.

Some fans have suggested the Dolls might have had more success booking smaller theatres or lowering ticket prices, especially given that only half the original line-up is participating.

For now, Nicole Scherzinger and her bandmates say they are pouring everything into making the remaining European shows a "true celebration" for those who have been with them from the beginning.