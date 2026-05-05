Lizzo makes firm decision on sexual harassment lawsuit ahead of trial

The Grammy-winner was also accused of fat-shaming, a claim which was dismissed in December 2025

Lizzo is standing firm as her legal battle with former backup dancers continues.

In an interview on CBS Mornings on Monday, May 4, the Grammy winner explained why she has no intention of settling the sexual harassment lawsuit filed against her in 2023. Instead, she’s ready to fight her case in court.

“Most people would [settle]. I think it is an easy out, but I’m fighting the case because I know that it’s not true,” she told host Gayle King. “I cannot wait for it to be dismissed. I’m looking forward to it” she added.

When King warned her that more “salacious” things about her life may come out in trial, the About Damn Time hitmaker corrected her and said, “The truth will come out. And that’s why I’m not afraid of it…The truth is less salacious than the headlines.”

The lawsuit, brought by three former dancers, accuses the singer of sexual harassment and fostering a toxic workplace environment — allegations Lizzo has repeatedly denied. Some claims, including accusations related to weight discrimination, were dismissed by a judge in December.

Reflecting on the dismissal, Lizzo told King, “I’m fighting the case because I know that it’s not true. Just like the fat-shaming one is not true.”

Despite the ongoing legal drama, Lizzo appears focused on moving forward. Her new album, Bitch, is set for release on June 5.