Meghan Markle excites fans with Prince Harry vow renewal plans

Meghan Markle took a moment to spark buzz among fans with her comment about renewing her marriage vows with Prince Harry.

On May 4, the Duchess of Sussex made a comeback on social media after dominating headlines during the Australia tour.

During her four-day visit, Meghan secretly filmed a special YouTube video with Sean and Marley for their channel.

The former Suits actress was deeply touched by the sweet presents given to her by the YouTubers, who were over the moon at having Meghan among them.

The highlight of the video was "Aussie Bum" budgie smugglers, a present for Harry, leaving the Duchess amused.

She said, "I see that. That's going to be for my husband. I just have a feeling."

As the boys handed over Harry's present to Meghan, she again quipped, "For the love of my life. We might renew our vows with him wearing these."

At the end of the video, the former working royal hugged Sean and Marley for their meaningful gifts and warm welcome.

"I'm proud of both of you, and I'm so happy, and I'm so grateful for all the gifts. You guys keep doing what you're doing. Your show is awesome, and so are you," she said.